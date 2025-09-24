Chris Godwin and Tristan Wirfs nearing return for Eagles game

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the only battle of undefeated teams in Week 4 of the NFL this weekend, as the Buccaneers (3-0) will face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (3-0).

The Bucs have suffered plenty of injuries this season. But they could soon be adding a pair of key players who have yet to suit up this year. There’s a chance both wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. and left tackle Tristan Wirfs will be ready to go on Sunday.

Tampa Bay will be without receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) for a few weeks, so the return of Godwin could be good timing to face Philadelphia.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Bucs WR Chris Godwin Jr. at Wednesday's practice

“Every single week in this league is competitive, don’t get me wrong,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “But when you’re playing the Super Bowl champs from last year, a team that’s really good, you always try to elevate your game a little bit. This year is not just about winning the division, but the goals after that.”

If the Eagles get down to the goal line, you can be sure to see their polarizing “Tush Push” play with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed Wednesday that Tush Push stopper 449-pound Desmond Watson would not be elevated from the practice squad this week.

But the Bucs might have their own advantage with the heat. The Eagles plan to travel a day early on Friday to acclimate to Tampa’s high temps.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Bucs offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78)

“It’s for sure an advantage for us. Not that were able to withstand all the heat,” Mayfield said. “We got to tell ourselves we’ve been in it for a long time. We can feel it. Guys in the huddle will say ‘Hey, are not as tired as they are. We got to push, finish this one in the end zone.’ It’s always good for somebody to remind you of that.”

The Bucs beat the Eagles in Week 4 last season. Since that game, the Eagles have won 19 of their last 20 games.

Sunday’s rematch kicks off at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.



