Battle of the Bulls: USF's top two quarterbacks compete for the starting spot

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida football program is still searching for its starting quarterback, with head coach Brian Hartline describing the competition between Michael Van Buren, Jr. and Luke Kromenhoek as genuinely unresolved heading into what he calls a "huge week" for the program.

Hartline said the reason no decision has been made is actually a good sign.

"They've both taken a great step. If they both haven't, we may have had a guy by now," he explained. "But the fact that both are taking incredible steps keeps making it a competition. High 'give-a-crap factor' about their prep, on-field command, being a leader. They know how important that is."

Van Buren started the last 4 games for LSU last season and had 8 more starts as a freshman at Mississippi State. While he acknowledges that experience matters, he says his focus is on what's ahead.

"It's always good to play against great players. It helped me get better," he said after practice. "A lot more games to play. I'm just looking forward to those."

Kromenhoek threw only 9 passes at Mississippi State last year but says the experience taught him a great deal about the demands of the position.

"I feel like playing quarterback's a very tough position, which, at the end of the day, it's the most desired position," he added. "It's a tough one. I wouldn't have it any other way. I love playing quarterback, and it's been great."

Both quarterbacks said their priority is not claiming the top spot on the depth chart — it's pushing each other and their teammates to perform at the highest level.

"At the end of the day, me and him both know that we're trying to be the best we can be for the team. We just try to bring the juice every day for the guys," Van Buren said.

"I don't think there's ever been a day where I haven't been like 'I gotta go. I gotta pick it up,'" Luke said frankly. "Everyone's playing really well. Gotta keep up."