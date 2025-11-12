USF ranked No. 24 in College Football Rankings, first time ever in CFP Rankings

TAMPA, Fla. — The South Florida Bulls (7-2) have made their way into the official College Football Playoff Rankings, coming in at No. 24.

After weeks in and out of the AP Top 25, USF has made their debut on the CFP Rankings. The Bulls are one of five American Conference teams with one loss in conference play entering Week 12.

USF is the only American Conference team to appear in the CFP Rankings, which will eventually determine the 12-team playoff bracket.

As of now, the Bulls are projected to make the College Football Playoffs as long as they continue winning games and win the American Conference title. The Bulls would replace BYU in the 12th seed and play Georgia in the first round of the playoffs.

But until then, the Bulls are gearing up for a big game on the road against Navy on Saturday. The Bulls have to beat Navy to keep their playoff and conference title dreams alive.

The game is set to kick off Saturday, Nov. 15, at noon.