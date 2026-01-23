Coming off 2 straight wins, Bolts in Chicago to take on Blackhawks

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning have earned a point in 14 straight games, going 13-0-1 over that span. It's the third-longest streak in franchise history. Tampa Bay posted a 16-game stretch in 2018-'19 and an 18-game run in 2003-'04. Brandon Hagel is coming off his 6th multi-goal game of the season, one more than Nikita Kucherov. The Bolts are a league-leading 18-4-4 on the road this season.
The Blackhawks are coming off back-to-back wins over Winnipeg and Carolina. 20-year-old phenom Connor Bedard paces Chicago with 28 assists and 48 total points.
Tampa Bay Lightning (31-13-4)
at
Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-7)
When: Fri., Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
Where: United Center, Chicago
Pregame coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.
