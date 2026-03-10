Bucs future after Mike Evan leaves team for San Francisco

- After 12 years it was announced on Monday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans would be leaving the team.
- Evans signed a three-year deal with the 49ers.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio and podcast host Rock Riley about the news.
- The two discuss the future of the Bucs and the NFC south now that Evans is gone and other teams in the division are making moves as well.
