Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsAnchors Report

Actions

Bucs future after Mike Evan leaves team for San Francisco

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio and podcast host Rock Riley about the news and what this means for the NFC South.
Bucs future after Mike Evan leaves team for San Francisco
Bucs future after Mike Evan leaves team for San Francisco
Posted
  • After 12 years it was announced on Monday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans would be leaving the team.
  • Evans signed a three-year deal with the 49ers.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with sports radio and podcast host Rock Riley about the news.
  • The two discuss the future of the Bucs and the NFC south now that Evans is gone and other teams in the division are making moves as well.

Share Your Story with Paul

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone

.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

A Florida driver is spending more money fighting a school bus camera ticket than the violation itself is worth, and he says it's a matter of principle.

Florida man spends more fighting school bus camera ticket than the fine itself

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.