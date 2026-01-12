Darren Raddysh makes the most of his opportunity and the stats behind his Bolts' breakout

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh netted his first NHL hat trick against the San Jose Sharks to become only the third defenseman in franchise history to do so.

“It’s a pretty special feeling,” Raddysh said. “I don’t know if it hit me until after the game when I had a bunch of text messages.”

With injuries to several Lightning defensemen, Raddysh is having a full-fledged breakout season with his increased playing time.

Not only does he have the fourth-most points on the team (12 G—37 pts), but he also has the fifth-most in the NHL among defensemen.

“You lose (captain Victor) Hedman, and (Ryan) McDonagh, and (Emil) Lilleberg, and (Erik) Cernak, countless guys we’ve lost,” head coach Jon Cooper said. “Someone has to come in and grab the reins. Raddy has been one of those guys.”

Raddysh set the highest average shot speed for a hat trick on record at 93.16 mph against the Sharks.

He also has two of the three hardest shots that have resulted in a goal this season.

“He’s got a bomb, been hitting the net for once,” forward Nick Paul said. “I don’t know if he’s changed his curve, he’s been great back there. When you shoot it that hard, sometimes he puts it straight through the goalie.”

“It’s an asset, it’s a weapon,” Cooper added. “When you have it. Especially proven in the San Jose game the way he can pound those pucks is big for us.”

Raddysh is making the most of his opportunity. No one has been more impressed than his line-mate J.J. Moser.

“It’s pretty easy, pretty awesome,” Moser said. “He does a great job moving the puck and moving his feet, being in good position. It’s a fluid game. I think we complement each other well. It’s a fluid game, which makes it fun to play with him.”

“Probably been my favorite year playing hockey,” Raddysh added. “We’ve got a great group of guys here. I think we’ve got something special here.”