Desmond Watson, the heaviest player in NFL history, will be released by Tampa Bay, AP source says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Desmond Watson watches from the sideline during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
TAMPA, Fla. — The heaviest player in NFL history may not get a chance to play in the league.

Desmond Watson will be released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deadline for roster cuts is Tuesday.

Watson, who played at Florida, was signed after going undrafted in April. He weighed 464 pounds at the school’s pro day and lost 25 to 30 pounds before the draft but didn’t get a chance to practice with the team because he didn’t lose enough weight. He spent training camp on the non-football injury list.

“He’s still working. Job’s not finished,” agent EJ Gonzalez told the AP.

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle had been working with a team nutritionist and the team didn’t say what would be an ideal playing weight for him.

Fox Sports was first to report Watson will be waived.

