Plant High standout and Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper dies at 28: Syracuse Football

Syracuse University and former Plant High School quarterback and Rex Culpepper has died at the age of 28, according to an Instagram post by Syracuse Football. Culpepper's fiancee also posted about his passing on her Instagram page.

Culpepper appeared in 30 games for the Orange and continued playing after overcoming cancer at age 20. Syracuse Football officials said he approached football and life with passion and determination.

Culpepper was from Tampa and graduated from Plant High School in 2016.

The university extended condolences to Culpepper’s family and everyone who knew and loved him.