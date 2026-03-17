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The Tampa Bay Lightning kick off a four-game West Coast road trip

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WFTS
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning kick off a four-game West Coast road trip with a match-up with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Bolts are coming off a 4-2 loss at home against Carolina on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has been slipping in the standings of late, with its seventh loss in 10 games since the Olympic break. The losing stretch has allowed the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres to extend its lead over Tampa Bay to four points.

The Lightning are 7-0-1 against the Kraken all-time. They open their two-game season series against Seattle on Tuesday and will host Seattle at home on March 26.

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-21-2, 84 pts)

At 

Seattle Kraken (31-26-9, 71 pts)

When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

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