Emil Lilleberg makes surprise visit to Lightning youth hockey camp

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Emil Lilleberg made a surprise appearance at the Lightning Development Youth Hockey Camp at TGH IcePlex on Monday, spending time with young players and sharing his passion for the game.

“It’s really fun to see so many kids out there having fun,” Lilleberg said. “That makes me smile.”

The visit was especially meaningful for Lilleberg, who remembers attending similar hockey camps while growing up in Norway.

“I was one of those kids,” he said. “Norway isn’t that big, so it’s really important to have players the kids can look up to and watch. It means a lot to them. It’s really fun to be that person for the next generation. It’s been a great day.”

The Lightning Development Youth Hockey Camps are run throughout the summer by the organization's development staff and feature instruction from former Lightning players and coaches. From time to time, current Lightning players also stop by to interact with campers.

Designed for players up to 15 years old, the camps focus on helping young athletes develop and refine their hockey skills while fostering a love for the game.

Lilleberg said he tries to do the same when he returns home to Norway, visiting local hockey camps whenever possible.

“Yeah, I do a little bit,” Lilleberg said. “I know how much fun it is for the kids, and I think it’s fun too. So it’s a win-win.”



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.