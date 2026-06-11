Everything you need to know about the U.S. team and the World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here! And the U.S. is ready to host the tournament along with Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) plays its opening match at the World Cup in L.A. on Friday, June 12, against Paraguay. And if you're new to soccer, it's your first time watching the World Cup, or you just want to learn about the global event, we've got answers to all your questions below!

Who is on the U.S. team?

The USMNT is made up of 26 players, but notable names include forward Christian Pulisic and midfielders Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie. Pulisic was nicknamed "Captain America" while playing in Europe. These three players were part of the 2022 World Cup roster and have been a staple on the squad. Their experience and talent will be important heading into this tournament.

What group is the U.S. in?

The USMNT is in Group D along with Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey.

How does the Group stage work?

Every team in the group must play each other one time. There are 3 group stage matches. Teams within a group will be ranked using a point system based on each match's results.



Win a match: Earn 3 points

Tie a match: Earn 1 point

Lose a match: Earn 0 points

The team with the most points at the end of the group stage will earn first place in the group and secure a spot in the knockout round. The team with the second-most points will also secure a spot in the knockout round. If more than one team has the same number of points, the ranking will be determined by goal differential.

A third-place team may qualify for the knockout round depending on its overall rank in the tournament.

When does the U.S. play in the World Cup?

The USMNT plays 3 games (and hopefully more if they make it to the knockout round) in the World Cup.

Game 1: USA vs Paraguay

When: Friday, June 12

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Time: 9 p.m.

Game 2: USA vs Australia

When: Friday, June 19

Where: Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Time: 3 p.m.

Game 3: USA vs Turkey

When: Thursday, June 25

Where: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

Time: 10 p.m.

How to watch the U.S. in the World Cup:

You can watch the USMNT and all other World Cup games on FOX on TV or on streaming. For a Spanish-language broadcast, you can watch Telemundo on TV and Peacock.

Will the U.S. win the World Cup?

Can the USMNT win the World Cup? That's the question, right? Everyone asks me, whether they like soccer or not, If I think it's possible. They want to know what the chances are that our country could win it all.

Realistically, no.

Do I think we can beat Paraguay? Yes. Do I think we can win the group? Yes. Do I think we can make it to the Quarterfinals? Yeah! Actually, I think that's possible!

Soccer is not realistic. Soccer is for dreamers, for believers. It's the Beautiful Game. And what makes it beautiful is the unpredictability, the stories, the passion, and the whole world gathering together for a single event, knowing anything is possible.

So, yes, I believe that we will win. And you should, too.