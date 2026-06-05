Tampa Bay on a Budget: Fun ideas for things to do for $20 or less in June

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're looking for a date-night idea, a fun way to hang out with friends, or a family outing, Tampa Bay 28 has what you need to plan the perfect day! The goal is to give you options of things to do and places to eat that are $20 or under.

This month, the Tampa Bay on a Budget newsletter is focusing on an event very near to my heart: the World Cup. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the U.S. this summer, and even if you aren't able to attend in person in one of the host cities, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the games here in Tampa Bay.

World Cup Watch Parties

One of the best ways to get into the excitement of the cup is by watching the games with a crowd. There are a few watch party options in Tampa Bay for the USA group-stage games.

USA plays Paraguay in the opening match on Friday, June 12. There will be a watch party held at Al Lang Stadium, home of the Rowdies, where fans can gather and cheer on Team USA. The event starts at 7 p.m. with activities, music, and swag giveaways all happening before the game kicks off at 9 p.m.

This event is family-friendly and open to all ages. Tickets cost $10. For ticket information, click here.

If you're looking to catch the second USA game against Australia at a watch party here in Tampa Bay, Jannus Live in St. Pete is the place to be! The game will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19, but the event starts at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $10, but with fees, the price is closer to $16 at checkout. For ticket information, click here.

The last group stage match is on Thursday, June 25, when the USA takes on Turkey. The watch party for this game will be held at Ferg's in St. Pete. This event is for ages 21 and up. The event starts at 8 p.m., and the game kicks off at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10, but with fees, they are $15 at checkout. For ticket information, click here.

WFTS

Games with a Theater Experience

During the World Cup, AMC Theatres will be showing some of the matches at select theaters around the country. Here in our area, you can watch World Cup matches at the AMC in Tampa (Veterans location), Brandon, and Oldsmar.

The one catch to this find is that AMC will be using the Telemundo stream for all the matches. So if you're trying to watch it in English, this might not be the ideal place for you. But on the other hand, if you're trying to watch some non-USA games, like Portugal vs Colombia or Argentina vs Algeria, on the big screen you have that option.

AMC will be showing games all throughout the cup, including the finals. Ticket prices vary depending on whether the match takes place in the afternoon or evening. Prices can be anywhere from $11.50 to $14.50, and if you're an AMC A-List member, it is free for you as the showings count as an A-List reservation.

To see the full list of games, showtimes, theaters, and to buy tickets, click here.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Football. Friends. Pub.

If you want to have the typical European football experience, MacDinton's Irish Pub in Tampa is the place to be!

MacDinton's is home to football (soccer) games year-round. From international matches to the Premier League, you can hang out with friends, grab a drink, and watch your favorite teams compete.

And during the World Cup, MacDinton's will host multiple watch parties so you can get a taste of that pub atmosphere throughout the tournament.

MacDinton's is an adults-only establishment. Watch parties are free to attend, but food and drink are additional costs. For the list of events and times, click here.

Check back next month for more ideas on how to explore Tampa Bay on a Budget!

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