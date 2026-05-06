Florida Gators football coach Jon Sumrall is ready to win big in Gainesville

TAMPA, Fla. — Jon Sumrall was hired as the head football coach at the University of Florida in late 2025.

He is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach—two in the Sun Belt at Troy and two in the American at Tulane. He has reached the conference title game in all four seasons, including leading Tulane to the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger sat down with Sumrall in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Watch full interview with Jon Sumerall

Florida football coach Jon Sumrall is ready to win big in Gainesville

They discuss Sumrall’s path to coaching from playing linebacker at Kentucky, the impact his late father made on him every step of the way, and a photoshoot with a live seven-foot alligator.