Bucs LB Alex Anzalone excited for opportunities in Todd Bowles' defense

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Anzalone built his reputation hundreds of miles from home, serving as a steady presence and team captain for the Detroit Lions over the past five seasons. But joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is more than just another NFL stop.

"You guys know this is home for me," Anzalone said. "It's a nice commute going to work over the bridge. It's surreal with this being my workplace now."

Coming home also brings expectations. In head coach Todd Bowles' defense, versatility is a must.

"It took me a couple of weeks to truly understand it, the verbiage," Anzalone said. "Everybody runs similar things, but he has a more complex system than what I'm used to."

He's also excited about the opportunities that come with it.

"I'm definitely going to have some free runs at the quarterback, get some stats and forced fumbles," Anzalone said. "As a linebacker, that's what you really want to do. Make some splash plays."

Replacing production is difficult. Replacing leadership is even harder.

"To have a leader leave and a leader come in, that was a great bonus for us," Bowles said.

For more than a decade, Lavonte David was the heartbeat of the Buccaneers' defense. Now that David is retired, Bowles believes Anzalone is ready to take on that responsibility.

"His overall play, how smart he is, how tough he is, how he can play any of the backer spots and move around, and the coverage ability is just a bonus," Bowles said.

For Anzalone, returning home means more than football.

"It takes a lot off my plate, stress and ease of mind,” he said. "Our parents are nearby, and you're not in a state where you don't know anyone. It allows me to focus on football a lot more. It's kind of a dream come true."



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.