Bucs rookie RB Josh Williams to play this week in Irving's absence

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced running back Josh Williams will be active as a third back this week in Bucky Irving's absence.

Irving is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury. Williams is a rookie who earned 13 carries and 49 yards in the preseason.

The Bucs face the Seahawks in Seattle Sunday at 4:05 p.m.