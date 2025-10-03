Bucs rookie RB Josh Williams to play this week in Irving's absence

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced running back Josh Williams will be active as a third back this week in Bucky Irving's absence.
Irving is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury. Williams is a rookie who earned 13 carries and 49 yards in the preseason.
The Bucs face the Seahawks in Seattle Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
A slew of new laws take effect in Florida
Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida on Oct. 1. We are highlighting the laws that are generating a lot of attention.
New laws take effect in Florida