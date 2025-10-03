Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs rookie RB Josh Williams to play this week in Irving's absence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced running back Josh Williams will be active as a third back this week in Bucky Irving's absence.

Irving is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Seahawks due to a foot injury. Williams is a rookie who earned 13 carries and 49 yards in the preseason.

The Bucs face the Seahawks in Seattle Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

