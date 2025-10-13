Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka to undergo testing Tuesday following hamstring injury

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches the ball during practice in Carson, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, ahead of Wednesday's Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Oregon. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is expected to undergo testing Tuesday after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Egbuka joins the list of Bucs key offensive players currently injured this season. The Bucs injury report also lists WR Chris Godwin Jr., RB Bucky Irving, and WR Mike Evans as out for the upcoming Monday night game against the Detroit Lions.

However, Mike Evans may be available for the game against the Lions on Monday, Oct. 20. Evans is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against the Jets.

Despite the persistent injuries this season, the Bucs are 5-1 and currently the leaders of the NFC.

