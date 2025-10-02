Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emeka Egbuka named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September

Kyle Burger / WFTS
Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Egbuka becomes the first Bucs wide receiver to earn a Rookie of the Month honor in team history and the first Bucs player to do so since 2015. Egbuka finished the month of September with 18 receptions for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bucs said Egbuka was crucial to their 3-1 start of the season, taking over as leading receiver during a month in which three of their top returning receivers all missed time.

