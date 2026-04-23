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NFL DRAFT: Who will the Bucs pick in round 1? Track the rumors, trades, analysis

NFL Draft Football
Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP
Football helmet and ball during the Prospect to Pro Family Panel event ahead of the NFL draft in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP Content Services for the NFL)
NFL Draft Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2026 NFL Draft starts Thursday night and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the 15th overall pick. Follow along with the latest on rumors, trades and analysis.

Most mock drafts have the Bucs using the first-round pick to add depth on defense after the Bucs legendary linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement.

BUCS 2026 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1: Pick 15 (15)
Round 2: Pick 14 (46)
Round 3: Pick 13 (77)
Round 4: Pick 16 (116)
Round 5: Pick 15 (155)
Round 6: Pick 14 (195)
Round 7: Pick 13 (229)

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The final mock draft on Buccaneers.com has Bucs getting Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor from Miami. Mesidor spent four years with the Hurricanes and two with West Virginia.

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Where can I watch the draft?

Coverage will be live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network

Round 1: Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 25, from noon to 7 p.m.

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