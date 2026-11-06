Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for toughest test of the season against Chicago Bears

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bucs (3-5) step into prime-time this weekend when they hit the road to face the Chicago Bears (6-2) on Sunday Night Football. Tampa Bay needs to continue their mid-season momentum against one of the best teams in the NFC.

Part of the Bucs' success is due to the play of one the most consistent guys on the roster: kicker Chase McLaughlin. McLaughlin has attempted 19 field goals in every condition except snow this season, and he has made all 19. He is also 17 for 17 on extra points. That is why he is the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

McLaughlin credits his faith for his success.

"I mean, getting to play with just true joy, true fulfillment, true peace, just not only play but to live it out and knowing that that's available for everyone is just something I can't stress enough," McLaughlin said after Thursday's practice.

McLaughlin converts the final act, and he says the "Player of the Month" might as well be "Players of the Month."

"It's just [the] operation, Evan [Deckers] and Riley [Dixon] have done a great job," he explained. "The field goal protection has done a fantastic job, and the kickoff coverage team has done well, also. Just being able to be a part of that has been special. The Player of the Month is as much of an award for them as it is for me too."

McLaughlin also lives by the old saying: stay ready, so you don't have to get ready.

"Really just trying to tie everything to a routine. See that everything stays the same," he added. "Practices, games, week in, week out has been a big part of that as well."

NFC Defensive Player of the Week Alex Anzalone is also quick to credit his teammates for helping him earn the award, and he credits everyone in the locker room for staying the course after their bad start.

"There's something to it about blocking the outside noise and just having the guys in the locker room and the coaches in your corner that you have to rely on and dig yourself out of that hole," Anzalone said.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield knows that going 0 for 3 for 0 passing yards won't do it against the Bears this weekend like it did in Week 8's downpour against Atlanta, but he knows they have a fresh plan of attack for Sunday night.

"Obviously, we're coming into it being the number one rushing offense in the league. I know they pride themselves, especially (Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator) Coach [Dennis] Allen, on stopping the run, and so it's going to be a good match-up for us," Mayfield said frankly. "We'll adjust and adapt and see how they're playing us."

Kickoff from Soldier Field is set for 8:20 p.m.