Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Former Bucs star running back Doug Martin dies at 36, team confirms

He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Doug Martin
AP/Steve Nesius
Doug Martin
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Doug Martin has died at the age of 36, the team confirmed.

Martin played with the Bucs for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 — his rookie season — and 2015. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

The Bucs honored him as one of the franchise’s Top 50 players of all time.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The team issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise. He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whom Doug touched throughout his life."

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.