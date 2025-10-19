Former Bucs star running back Doug Martin dies at 36, team confirms

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Doug Martin has died at the age of 36, the team confirmed.

Martin played with the Bucs for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 — his rookie season — and 2015. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

The Bucs honored him as one of the franchise’s Top 50 players of all time.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The team issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise. He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whom Doug touched throughout his life."