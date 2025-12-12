Hedman to have procedure on elbow, return in February: Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning's beloved captain is going to be on ice for a couple months.

In an X post on Friday afternoon, the Lightning's account posted, "Victor Hedman will have a procedure on his elbow on Monday. He is expected to return in early February and play for Team Sweden in the Olympics."

The Lightning placed Hedman on injured reserve Thursday, after he left the game Tuesday night at the Montreal Canadiens late in the first period and did not return.

The 35-year-old Swede is the team's No. 1 defenseman. And his injury comes just as he had returned in the lineup last weekend after missing nearly a month because of injury.

