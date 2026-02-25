Bolts return from break to host the Toronto Maple Leafs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning open the post-Olympic break in first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Bolts are 19-1-1 in their last 21 games, and they’ve won ten straight games on home ice.

Toronto is looking to extend their winning streak to four games, but they’re still on the outside looking in with regard to the playoff race.

Toronto Maple Leafs (27-21-9)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-14-4)

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game. For details on how to watch, click here .



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.