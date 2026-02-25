'Thinking of You, Coop': Lightning HC Jon Cooper to miss next 2 games after father's passing

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will not have Head Coach Jon Cooper behind the bench for the next two games after the passing of his father, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

The Lightning posted to Facebook on Feb. 25: "Head Coach Jon Cooper will not be behind the bench tonight or tomorrow due to the passing of his father. Thinking of you, Coop"

Coach Cooper recently led Team Canada (which included Lightning forward Brandon Hagel) to a silver medal in men's hockey after meeting Team USA in the final showdown. Eleven Bolts players represented for their home countries in the Winter Olympics, with Jake Guentzel earning gold with Team USA.

The Lightning will hit the ice again on Feb. 25 as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. And they will head north to face the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 26.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Kyle Burger caught up with the team as they returned to the ice on Feb. 24 for practice after the Winter Olympic break.

Key star players for the Bolts will be back after missing time due to injuries, including Victor Hedman and Brayden Point.

The Lightning lead the Eastern Conference with a 37-14-4 record.