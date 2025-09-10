Lightning announce theme nights schedule for 2025-26 season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their theme nights schedule for the 2025-26 season.

Halloween Night will be on Thursday, Oct. 30, and 90s Night will be on Saturday, Dec. 6. The Lightning will end the theme nights with Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, April 15.

The Lightning said more nights will be announced at a later date. Additional nights are listed below.

Theme Nights

OPENING NIGHT, PRESENTED BY BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL

Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Senators



NOCHE LATINA, PRESENTED BY GTE FINANCIAL

Sunday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights



HALLOWEEN NIGHT, PRESENTED BY BUSCH GARDENS

Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Stars



MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY USAA

Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.

Lightning vs. Canucks



HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MOFFITT CANCER CENTER

Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flyers



THANKSGIVING NIGHT

Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Flames



90s NIGHT

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Islanders



HOLIDAY NIGHT

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Kings



HOLIDAY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MICROLUMEN

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes



HOLIDAY NIGHT

Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blues



HOCKEY TALKS NIGHT

Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sharks



GASPARILLA NIGHT

Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Jets



GO FOR GOLD NIGHT, PRESENTED BY SPECTRUM

Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Lightning vs. Panthers



BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Sabres



WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY RAYMOND JAMES

Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets



ALUMNI WEEKEND & LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME NIGHT

Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes



FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY FDOT

Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Wild



PRIDE NIGHT

Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Kraken



SUPERHERO KIDS DAY, PRESENTED BY ADVENTHEALTH

Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.

Lightning vs. Senators



GO GREEN NIGHT, PRESENTED BY TECO, REROUTE, SYSCO & IMPERIAL DADE

Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Canadiens



NEURODIVERSITY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY JABIL

Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Red Wings



FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT

Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Lightning vs. Rangers

