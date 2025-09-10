Lightning announce theme nights schedule for 2025-26 season

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced their theme nights schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Halloween Night will be on Thursday, Oct. 30, and 90s Night will be on Saturday, Dec. 6. The Lightning will end the theme nights with Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday, April 15.
The Lightning said more nights will be announced at a later date. Additional nights are listed below.
Theme Nights
OPENING NIGHT, PRESENTED BY BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL
Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Senators
NOCHE LATINA, PRESENTED BY GTE FINANCIAL
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Lightning vs. Golden Knights
HALLOWEEN NIGHT, PRESENTED BY BUSCH GARDENS
Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Stars
MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT, PRESENTED BY USAA
Sunday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m.
Lightning vs. Canucks
HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MOFFITT CANCER CENTER
Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Flyers
THANKSGIVING NIGHT
Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Flames
90s NIGHT
Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Islanders
HOLIDAY NIGHT
Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Kings
HOLIDAY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY MICROLUMEN
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
HOLIDAY NIGHT
Monday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blues
HOCKEY TALKS NIGHT
Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Sharks
GASPARILLA NIGHT
Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Jets
GO FOR GOLD NIGHT, PRESENTED BY SPECTRUM
Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.
Lightning vs. Panthers
BLACK HERITAGE NIGHT
Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Sabres
WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY RAYMOND JAMES
Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Blue Jackets
ALUMNI WEEKEND & LIGHTNING HALL OF FAME NIGHT
Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes
FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT, PRESENTED BY FDOT
Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Wild
PRIDE NIGHT
Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Kraken
SUPERHERO KIDS DAY, PRESENTED BY ADVENTHEALTH
Saturday, March 28 at 1 p.m.
Lightning vs. Senators
GO GREEN NIGHT, PRESENTED BY TECO, REROUTE, SYSCO & IMPERIAL DADE
Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Canadiens
NEURODIVERSITY NIGHT, PRESENTED BY JABIL
Monday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Red Wings
FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT
Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
Lightning vs. Rangers
All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.
The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.
