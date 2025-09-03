Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning announces Pat Maroon as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

Pat Maroon
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) sets up during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals series against the Montreal Canadiens in Tampa, Fla., in this Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Pat Maroon
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Pat Maroon will be the Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador.

The Lightning said Maroon will represent the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group at community, youth hockey, Bolts for Life, and other events throughout the season.

Maroon announced his retirement from the NHL this summer, following an accomplished career in which he scored 126 goals over 14 seasons. Maroon was part of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and 2021.

Maroon will be part of the Lightning's new television broadcast on Scripps Sports.

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

