Lightning announces Pat Maroon as Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced Pat Maroon will be the Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador.

The Lightning said Maroon will represent the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group at community, youth hockey, Bolts for Life, and other events throughout the season.

Maroon announced his retirement from the NHL this summer, following an accomplished career in which he scored 126 goals over 14 seasons. Maroon was part of the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2020 and 2021.

Maroon will be part of the Lightning's new television broadcast on Scripps Sports.

