Lightning captain Victor Hedman cites mental health as reason for absence

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning captain, Victor Hedman, released a statement saying the reason he stepped away from the team was for mental health reasons.

In a statement posted on the Tampa Bay Lightning's X account, Hedman explained why he's been away for the past few months.

"Over the past couple of months, I made the decision to step away and focus on my mental health. It was not an easy decision, but it was the right one."

In March, it was announced that Hedman would be taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Hedman was out through the rest of the season, including the Lightning's playoff series against the Canadiens.

In his letter, Hedman talked about the responsibility he feels as the captain and how he doesn't take that lightly, on or off the ice.

"I've always believed that being a leader means doing what's best for the team. In this case, it also meant doing what's necessary to take care of myself," Hedman wrote.

Hedman ended the letter, opening the door to more athletes in the NHL and being an advocate for mental health awareness in the sport.

"This is something that exists in our game more than people see. If this moment helps make it easier for others to take care of themselves when they need to, that matters."