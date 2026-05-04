TAMPA, Fla. — Thunder Alley was jumping off the decibel level Sunday night as more than 2,500 fans crammed together to cheer on the Lightning during game seven.

However, what started off with cheers ended in tears.

“I love this team no matter what, I’m just sad that the season is over, I love this team so much so so much,” said a Bolts fan named Sasha.

WATCH: Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7

Lightning fans share cheers and tears in Thunder Alley during Game 7

Fans say they thought this would be the year they would make a deep run after being bounced in the first round in the three previous seasons.

“I mean we’ve been knocked out first round, when can we get past that first round, when is Vassy and our team going to get there,” said one fan.

Fans who watch every game say it’s tough to see the season come to an end so abruptly during the third period of a game 7.

“It’s very disappointing but we really did go all out, but we did kind of have some errors, but we have to figure out how to make it back,” said a Bolts fan named Laurie.

Other fans say luck must be on your side to win a game 7, and that just wasn’t the case for the Bolts.

“We had what I think in the first period two or three posts, like it definitely wasn’t on our side, we had all the opportunity, and it wasn’t on our side tonight, the hockey Gods were just not on the Lightning side,” said another fan.

PHOTOS: Lightning fans pack downtown Tampa for pivotal Game 7 in Stanley Cup playoffs

Fans also acknowledged it was a night they’ll never forget, even if their team came up short.

One thing is for sure, lightning fans never turn their back on their team, there are better days and games ahead.

“It sucks it definitely sucks but I think they keep giving it their all and they’ll keep doing that every year,” said another fan.

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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.