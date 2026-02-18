Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning defenseman Max Crozier out for 10 weeks due to injury

Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Max Crozier (24) before an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced defenseman Max Crozier will be out for about 10 weeks following an injury.

Crozier underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Crozier has played in 34 games this season, with 10 points (9 assists and a goal).

