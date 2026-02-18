Lightning defenseman Max Crozier out for 10 weeks due to injury

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning announced defenseman Max Crozier will be out for about 10 weeks following an injury.
Crozier underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury.
Crozier has played in 34 games this season, with 10 points (9 assists and a goal).
