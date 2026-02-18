Rays newcomer Gavin Lux excited for move back to second base

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays traded away their longest-tenured, power-hitting second baseman, Brandon Lowe, over the offseason to the Pittsburgh Pirates. To fill that position at second base, the Rays brought in Gavin Lux.

Lux won’t replace the rare, raw power of Lowe, but he does offer a different skill set.

“Obviously, he’s the second-fastest second baseman to home runs ever,” Lux said of Lowe.

“Brandon Lowe, two different players for sure,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Gavin Lux is a really good player and an established Major Leaguer.”

“I just think coming in here, doing my job, not trying to do anything I’m not capable of and playing my game,” Lux added.

Lux’s game is getting on base. Last season, his on-base percentage of .350 would have ranked third-best on the Rays, and his 28 doubles would have tied Junior Caminero for second on the team.

But what Lux is most excited about is his return to second base after playing left field for the Reds last season.

“Last year I played a lot of outfield, which was new to me,” Lux said. “I think getting back on the dirt, when I found out about the trade, I was really excited for that piece of it.”

He’s also excited about helping this return to the playoffs after two straight losing seasons. Lux has experience in high-pressure games, having won a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

“Playoffs are so much fun to be a part of,” Lux said. “Whatever I can do to help in the clubhouse and in the dugout and on the field. Hopefully get us there, that’s what I am looking forward to.”

Rays fans are also thrilled about the return of baseball. Many of them lined the fence to watch the team take batting practice and run through drills at Charlotte Sports Park.

“There’s a lot of love for this team, and you can see it,” Rays fan Kevin Ries said. “People of all ages. The Rays are a big part of the community and it’s really cool with everyone coming out and supporting them.”

“The fact that the fans can get this close to their favorite players, too, is such a treat,” Rays fan Charlie Ries added. “To be able to come out and watch them train, it’s super-inspiring.”

Lux and the Rays will play their first game of spring training this Saturday against the Atlanta Braves.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

