Lightning hold the NHL's longest active win streak as they face the Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning sit atop the Eastern Conference thanks to seven consecutive wins, which is the league’s longest active winning streak.

The Bolts are coming off a weekend sweep in back-to-back games at the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers.

Saturday’s win was perhaps the team’s best effort of the season. The Lightning outshot the Rangers 35 to 13, the fewest shots allowed by any NHL team so far in 2025-26.

Brandon Hagel has led the team offensively with eight goals in his last five games, while Nikita Kucherov has tallied 16 points (13 assists) during the winning streak.

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-7-2) will play the New York Islanders (13-10-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.