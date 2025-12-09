Lightning hope to bounce back in Montreal after back to back shut outs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

In their first 27 games of the season, the Lightning did not suffer one shutout defeat. They’ve now been shut out in back-to-back games, and as a result, their regulation losing streak has reached four games.

Tampa Bay will play its second game in as many nights when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss at least one more game after being placed on IR.

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-11-2, 34 pts) play the Montreal Canadiens (15-10-3, 33 pts) on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.