Lightning host Canucks on Saturday afternoon before heading west for 3-game road trip

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up a quick two-game set at Benchmark International Arena against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday before heading out on a three-game West Coast road trip.

The Bolts are coming off an overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. Captain Victor Hedman's first goal of the year came 2:07 into OT to lift the Tampa Bay to a 4-3 win.

Brandon Hagel added a pair of goals in the victory. He’s up to six on the season, which ties him for fifth among all NHL players.

Vancouver Canucks (2-6-1)

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena in Tampa