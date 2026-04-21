Lightning look to even series in Game 2 against Canadiens in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even the series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena.
Montreal took Game 1 on Sunday with a 4-3 overtime victory, with Juraj Slafkovský scoring a hat trick. Tampa Bay’s Jake Guentzel (0-3—3) joined Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) with multipoint efforts in the series opener.
In Game 2, the Bolts will try to stay out of the penalty box, unlike in Game 1 when they gave Montreal a man-advantage five times, and the Habs converted three power-play goals.
Montreal Canadiens
Vs.
Tampa Bay Lightning
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa
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