Lightning look to even series in Game 2 against Canadiens in Round 1 of Stanley Cup Playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even the series against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Tuesday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Montreal took Game 1 on Sunday with a 4-3 overtime victory, with Juraj Slafkovský scoring a hat trick. Tampa Bay’s Jake Guentzel (0-3—3) joined Brandon Hagel (2-0—2) and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) with multipoint efforts in the series opener.

In Game 2, the Bolts will try to stay out of the penalty box, unlike in Game 1 when they gave Montreal a man-advantage five times, and the Habs converted three power-play goals.

Montreal Canadiens

Vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa