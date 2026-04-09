Lightning look to get win in Montréal as division standings squeeze closer

TAMPA, Fla. — The Atlantic Division standings have tightened toward the end of the regular season, but the Tampa Bay Lightning remain atop the division despite a pair of losses to open the road trip.

Tampa Bay fell in a 4-2 game in Buffalo on Monday before the Ottawa Senators took a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday night.

Buffalo, Montréal and Tampa Bay are tied at 102 standings points with four games to play, but Tampa Bay remains in first on tiebreakers.

The Lightning will face the Canadiens in Montréal on Thursday night. Tampa Bay is 2-1-0 against Montréal this season after a pair of wins in December and a loss on the final day of March.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Vs.

Montreal Canadiens

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montréal, QC

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.