TAMPA, Fla. — It's official like a referee with a whistle, as the Tampa Bay Lightning's full 2025-26 regular season schedule dropped.

When is Lightning Opening Night?

The Lightning will play the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9 for the season's opening night at Amalie Arena.

The moment you've been waiting for ✨➡️ https://t.co/g4XIiaFv9i pic.twitter.com/hs2TLVN8la — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 16, 2025

Before the puck drops, get the scoop on the games to watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66, the new home for watching the Bolts take the ice.

WATCH: Lightning release 2025-26 regular season schedule

Lightning release 2025-26 regular season schedule

The Bolts will play an even split of 41 home games and 41 road games. Their longest home stand will be seven games at Amalie from March 24 through April 4.

They'll also play division rival the Florida Panthers at home on Dec. 15 and Feb. 5.

The premier event of the Lightning’s 2025-26 regular season will take place on February 1, when the Bolts will take the game outside and battle the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will be competing in the NHL Stadium Series for the second time in franchise history after defeating the Nashville Predators, 3-2, at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26, 2022.

The Lightning will play a total of 15 back-to-backs this season with two sets featuring consecutive games at AMALIE Arena.

The NHL will not host an All-Star Game as players gear up for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, set for Feb. 6 through Feb. 22. At least five Lightning players will be representing their home countries in the Games in 2026.

The Lightning finished second in the Atlantic division this past season, even though they had an early exit in the playoffs, losing to interstate rival and the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

In July, the franchise made splash signings with a Yanni Gourde extension and deals with Jakob Pelletier and Pontus Holmberg.

Now, Captain Victor Hedman, two-time Ted Lindsay Award-winner Nikita Kucherov, the longest-tenured NHL head coach Jon Cooper and the rest of the charged Bolts are poised to run it back with the goal of scoring big this time around.

To view the full schedule, click here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.