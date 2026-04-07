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Lightning visit Senators in Ottawa, look to stay at 1st in the division

Lightning at Senators
WFTS
Lightning at Senators
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a 4-2 loss at Buffalo on Monday night. Both teams now have 102 points, but Tampa Bay continues to lead the Atlantic Division based on points percentage, having played one fewer game than the Sabres.

In the loss, Bolts' forward Nikita Kucherov scored his 400th career goal in the first period.

The Lightning continue their road trip as they head north of the border to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Senators this season after a 5-4 loss in the season opener and a 4-2 win on March 28.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Vs.

Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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