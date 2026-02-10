Olympic hockey preview: When to see Lightning players during the 2026 Winter Olympics

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL is on a break due to the 2026 Winter Olympics. But if you're missing hockey already, don't worry, there are plenty of opportunities to watch your favorite Tampa Bay Lightning players represent their home countries in Milan, Italy.

Below is a list of the days on which Lightning players are competing in their first games this year for their respective countries. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is also leading Team Canada.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Slovakia vs. Finland

10:40 a.m. EST Erik Cernak will play for Team Slovakia

Sweden vs. Italy

3:10 p.m. EST Pontus Holmberg and Victor Hedman will play for Team Sweden



Thursday, Feb. 12

Switzerland vs. France

6:10 a.m. EST J.J. Moser will play for Team Switzerland

Czechia vs. Canada

10:40 a.m. EST Brandon Hagel will play for Team Canada Jon Cooper will coach Team Canada

Latvia vs. USA

3:10 p.m. EST Jake Guentzel will play for Team USA Zemgus Girgensons will play for Team Latvia



For the full list of matches, countries, and more Olympic events, visit here.