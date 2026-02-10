Lightning bring ball hockey to Tampa Bay youth by donating equipment and organizing free clinics

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are scoring big with Tampa Bay’s kids.

The Bolts are working to ensure young hockey fans throughout the community can experience the sport firsthand. The team has donated 10 outdoor ball hockey rinks across five local counties, expanding access to the game beyond the ice.

"Well, every Thursday I'm hyped up because I'm ready for hockey," said a student from McMullen Booth Elementary School.

"Honestly, I think it's really cool to have like equipment from the actual hockey team," said another student.

In a few weeks, the Bolts' community and hockey development team will host a ball hockey tournament featuring 24 teams of elementary and middle school students. The tournament is on Feb. 28.

If you want to get your child involved in ball hockey, the team will be at Sprowls Horizon Sports Park in Pinellas Park on March 1 for a free clinic offered to children in first through eighth grade.

You can register online here.