FEMA to give $16.5 million to St. Pete for Tropicana Field repairs

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced $16.5 million will be given to the City of St. Pete for Tropicana Field repairs.

Tampa Bay 28 has covered the Tropicana Field repairs since Hurricane Milton's winds ripped off the roof in October 2024.

In an email, St. Pete Assistant City Administrator Tom Greene said it will be "difficult to estimate when the actual payment will be made as we have not completed the Tropicana Field project."

Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton was at hand as the city prepared to invest millions of dollars more into repairing the Trop in July of 2025.

Greene also pointed out the amount of funds may change as the city completes the project, and the $16.5 million is based on estimated costs to date.

According to the statement, the city has already received $10.8 million in insurance proceeds for Tropicana Field.

The funding is a portion of an additional $480 million in federal funding, which FEMA said was approved to support over 500 disaster recovery projects statewide.

Back in early October of 2025, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with St. Pete residents who reacted to the $6.8 billion development plan for Tropicana Field and Gas Plant District.

Greene said the FEMA funding would represent the federal share of the project, and the city would expect the state to contribute 12.5%, with the current estimate at $2.75 million.