Lightning face Bruins in first ever Stadium Series game in Tampa

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday, the Lightning host the Bruins in the first-ever Stadium Series, outdoor game in Tampa. Puck drop will be approximately 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay is 16-1-1 in its last 18 games. Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-1 in his last 14 games. His 2.04 goals-allowed-mark is the best in the NHL.

Boston enters Sunday with a 26.8% success rate on the power play, good for 4th-best in the league.

The Lightning are giving up 2.48 goals per game, second best in the NHL.

Boston Bruins (32-20-3)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (34-14-4)

When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium


