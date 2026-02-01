Lightning skate at Raymond James Stadium for the first time

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are gearing up for their Stadium Series matchup against the Boston Bruins, with players embracing both the nostalgia and challenge of outdoor hockey.

For goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, playing outside brings back childhood memories of skating in Russia with his brother. The outdoor setting reminds him of when their mother would watch from their apartment window.

"It was nice because our apartment was on the eighth floor. Our mom could see us- it was really convenient. She was [smoking a cigarette]. 'You good? Don't kill anyone. Don't get killed.' She was good," Vasilevskiy laughed after Saturday's workout.

Captain Victor Hedman, who hasn't played since December 9, appears ready to return to the lineup for the special game. The defenseman says he is excited about the long-awaited outdoor experience and getting back on the ice, in general.

"For us, we've waited a long time for this. Tomorrow's the day for us," Hedman said frankly. "Everyone's super excited. It's gonna be a cool experience.

Players are welcoming the colder conditions expected at puck drop, with temperatures forecast in the 40s. Forward Anthony Cirelli, who played in Tampa Bay's first outdoor game in Nashville in 2022, thinks the cooler weather will benefit ice conditions and create an electric atmosphere.

"It's gonna be great. It's gonna colder, which is nice. Hopefully it'll be good for the ice. Just gonna be a cool atmosphere," Cirelli said Saturday. "I was lucky enough to play the one in Nashville. It was freezing. These are fun ones to be a part of. The atmosphere, being able to do it in front of our fans. It's gonna be really cool.

While the Stadium Series game and Winter Olympics will highlight February's hockey calendar, head coach Jon Cooper emphasized the importance of upcoming division games. The Lightning face Boston, Buffalo, and Florida in crucial match-ups that could impact their playoff positioning.

"We staged this whole thing out. What we need to do and where we need to be. When this game hits, who we're playing after," Cooper explained after practice. "We know we've got Boston, Buffalo, Florida. We know we have to finish this off. I've been extremely proud of the players and what we've accomplished up until then. But it's not letting it slide."



