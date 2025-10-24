Tampa Bay Lightning host 'Noche Latina' on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 26 at Benchmark International Arena. The theme for the evening is "Noche Latina."

"Noche Latina" is a night filled with Latin culture through music, art, dance and culinary experiences that help support local causes through the Lightning Foundation.

Fans can participate in dance lessons with salsa dancers and enjoy a pregame performance from a local Latina band, Cuban Son, at Section 106 on the promenade level. Local artist Carlos Pons will create a live art piece reflecting Tampa's Hispanic culture.

Listen to Tampa Bay 28's Lightning podcast, "Thunder Zone," hosted by Kyle Burger and Kevin Lewis here.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.