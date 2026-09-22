Tampa Bay Lightning players reveal their teammates' talents away from the ice

TAMPA, Fla. — What do Tampa Bay Lightning players do when they're not on the ice?
Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger asked some of the Bolts' biggest stars, and their answers did not disappoint!
Watch the video above to find out!
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network