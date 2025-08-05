Tampa Bay Lightning unveil NHL Stadium Series logo

TAMPA, Fla. — The NHL Stadium Series game in Tampa is just six months away! And the Lightning are giving fans a taste of what's to come.

The Tampa Bay Lightning unveiled the logo for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Tuesday.

The Lightning are set to face off against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1, 2026.

The NHL and Lightning released the logo, which draws inspiration from swashbuckling history and culture in Tampa Bay. The logo features a hidden lightning bolt in the tattered sail of the main mast to serve as a subtle nod to the home team, the Bolts.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will mark the second of two outdoor games in Florida. The Florida Panthers will also play the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026.

