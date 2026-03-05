Lightning fans from abroad feel right at home thanks to Bolts' fan base

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the hockey season, Tampa Bay 28 is highlighting Lightning super fans. A family living in downtown Tampa says their fandom has made them feel right at home.

Gena Shuket grew up in Israel, and Paula Gonzlaez grew up in Colombia, so there wasn’t much hockey going on. However, now they are living in Tampa, raising one of the biggest little Lightning fans around.

Gena, Paula and seven-year-old Mishka say the best part about living in downtown Tampa is walking to every home Lightning game.

“Everything is about Lightning, Lightning, Lightning, Lightning, so it’s very different when the city that you are cheering for is right here because it’s like the whole city is on fire during game nights,” said Gena.

Moving here from abroad, the Lightning fan base has really made Gena and Paula feel welcome and right at home.

“I really enjoy going to every game, I love the energy, the excitement, everything, and we’ve made really, really good friends there,” said Paula.

Mishka has especially become a fan favorite in section 303.

“Like section 303 all embrace him and everybody loves him and everybody high fives him it’s like everybody knows him there,” said Gena

Mishka will be the first to point out section 303’s three main rules: always protect the goalie, no standing in the aisle during play and only Bolts jerseys allowed.

“If someone wears our rival team jersey, you are not allowed; go to the other section far away,” said Mishka.

You never know when Mishka’s dance moves will make an appearance on the Jumbotron. As for his next goal, actually getting onto the ice.

“I need to learn how to skate forward, backward, one leg,” said Mishka.

There is no doubt who Mishka’s favorite player is, Andre Vasilevskiy, while is dad is a big Kucherov fan.

Mishka said watching Vasilevskiy get into a goalie fight during the Stadium Series game was a memory that will last forever.

“I’m very glad he won that fight,” said Mishka.

Mishka hopes his cheers will be the Bolt’s secret weapon once the playoffs begin.

When asked if they are going to win the Stanley Cup this year, Mishka responded, “Of course!”



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it's people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.