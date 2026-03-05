Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning on three-game losing streak as they make push for playoffs

Sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger break down the Bolts recent losing streak, catch up with a local star showing off his skills at the Paralympic Games in Italy and look ahead to discuss potential moves that could be coming at the NHL trade deadline.
