Bolts find their groove, continue hot streak, leaving behind early-season struggles

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts find their groove -- Kevin & Kyle are joined by 'Hockey News' reporter Diandra Loux to discuss what's working now following early season struggles.

BOLTS CONTINUE WINNING STREAK

Kevin & Kyle say hello, briefly discuss the Lightning's winning streak and tease to discussion with Diandra Loux

Bolts continue winning streak

TALKBACK WITH DIANDRA LOUX

Talkback with Diandra Loux part 1

Kevin & Kyle break down the Bolts season so far with Hockey News reporter Diandra Loux from the bench at Benchmark Arena.

Talkback with Diandra Loux part 2

LIGHTNING SUPER FAN AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Reacting to the weekly fan zone story, a bit of discussion on the October Community Heroes, and looking ahead to the games in the next few days.

Lightning super fan