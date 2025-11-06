Bolts find their groove, continue hot streak, leaving behind early-season struggles

TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts find their groove -- Kevin & Kyle are joined by 'Hockey News' reporter Diandra Loux to discuss what's working now following early season struggles.
BOLTS CONTINUE WINNING STREAK
Kevin & Kyle say hello, briefly discuss the Lightning's winning streak and tease to discussion with Diandra Loux
TALKBACK WITH DIANDRA LOUX
Kevin & Kyle break down the Bolts season so far with Hockey News reporter Diandra Loux from the bench at Benchmark Arena.
LIGHTNING SUPER FAN AND FINAL THOUGHTS
Reacting to the weekly fan zone story, a bit of discussion on the October Community Heroes, and looking ahead to the games in the next few days.
