Bolts find their groove, continue hot streak, leaving behind early-season struggles

The Bolts find their groove -- Kevin &amp; Kyle are joined by 'Hockey News' reporter Diandra Loux to discuss what's working now following early-season struggles.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Bolts find their groove -- Kevin & Kyle are joined by 'Hockey News' reporter Diandra Loux to discuss what's working now following early season struggles.

BOLTS CONTINUE WINNING STREAK 

Kevin & Kyle say hello, briefly discuss the Lightning's winning streak and tease to discussion with Diandra Loux

TALKBACK WITH DIANDRA LOUX

Talkback with Diandra Loux part 1

Kevin & Kyle break down the Bolts season so far with Hockey News reporter Diandra Loux from the bench at Benchmark Arena.

Talkback with Diandra Loux part 2

LIGHTNING SUPER FAN AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Reacting to the weekly fan zone story, a bit of discussion on the October Community Heroes, and looking ahead to the games in the next few days.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

