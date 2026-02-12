TAMPA, Fla. — As the NHL begins it’s international break, Kevin and Kyle break down the Bolts beatdown of the Panthers , Brandon Hagel’s big impact on the team’s success this season and discuss which international event they would be best at.
Bolts roll into international break
Bolts go into Olympic break with a big win
Brandon Hagel is providing a big boost
Look back at the Brandon Hagel trade
Fan Zone: overcoming the odds to support lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning super fan
looking ahead & discussing winter sports
Look ahead for the Bolts
