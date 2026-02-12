Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts roll into international break

TAMPA, Fla. — As the NHL begins it’s international break, Kevin and Kyle break down the Bolts beatdown of the Panthers , Brandon Hagel’s big impact on the team’s success this season and discuss which international event they would be best at.

