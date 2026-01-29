Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning get back to their winning ways ahead of the NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning get back to their winning ways ahead of the NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium

Bolts bounce back

Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s victory over the Utah Mammoth & look ahead to the Stadium Series game versus the Boston Bruins

Kyle becomes honorary Bug Keeper

Kyle shows us what it takes to be Thunderbug’s personal assistant during Lightning games

Fanzone: Tampa area couple love the Lightning

We introduce you to a local couple whose relationship has gotten stronger thanks to their shared love of the Lightning

Tampa Bay 28 will have a one-hour preview special of the Stadium Series game on Sunday. Special airs at 12 p.m.

Share Your Story with Kevin

Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.
Contact Kevin Lewis

.

Share Your Story with Kyle Burger

For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
Contact Kyle Burger

.

