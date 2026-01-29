TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning get back to their winning ways ahead of the NHL Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium
Bolts bounce back
Kevin & Kyle recap the Lightning’s victory over the Utah Mammoth & look ahead to the Stadium Series game versus the Boston Bruins
Kyle becomes honorary Bug Keeper
Kyle shows us what it takes to be Thunderbug’s personal assistant during Lightning games
Fanzone: Tampa area couple love the Lightning
We introduce you to a local couple whose relationship has gotten stronger thanks to their shared love of the Lightning
Tampa Bay 28 will have a one-hour preview special of the Stadium Series game on Sunday. Special airs at 12 p.m.
