Lightning look to start new win streak at home against Winnipeg Jets

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning look to start a new winning streak Thursday when they host Winnipeg.

The Bolts tallied a 2-0 shutout of Utah on Monday night, earning their sixth straight home win.

Forward Nikita Kucherov is one goal away from passing Vincent Lecavalier for second-most in franchise history. Both are currently tied at 383.

Tampa Bay scored two power-play goals in Monday night's win, and their 36.1% on the power play is the best in the NHL over the past calendar month.

Winnipeg is paced by Mark Scheifele's 26 goals and 63 points.

Winnipeg Jets (21-24-7)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-14-4)

When: Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.


